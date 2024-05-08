Used car financing market to grow rapidly, touch ₹1,600 billion by FY28: OLX India MD & CEO Amit Kumar
After acquiring OLX India, CarTrade Tech's user base surpassed 70 million, with OLX contributing over 35 million unique users. The pre-owned goods market in India is expected to grow rapidly, driven by factors like consumer awareness and internet penetration, says OLX India MD & CEO Amit Kumar.
Indian online auto classifieds platform CarTrade Tech acquired OLX India operations last year. With the addition of OLX, CarTrade Tech’s user base has grown exponentially to more than 70 million active users, according to Amit Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of OLX India.