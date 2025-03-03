In charts: How second-hand car sales are picking up in India
Summary
- The sales of second-hand cars have gradually increased over the years, and are rising faster than that of new ones. Mint explores the dynamics of the used-cars market.
As India's economy expands, an interesting shift is underway in the vehicle market—consumers are increasingly moving from two-wheelers to passenger cars. But not everyone is opting for brand-new vehicles; many are fulfilling their dream of car ownership by turning to the second-hand market.