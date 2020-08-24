Used cars’ supply may surge in Sept

Kumar estimates that increased supply of used cars after the moratorium period ends will come from commercial as well as private sources as people with weak financial profiles may be forced to surrender their assets. “Company paid cars used as personal vehicles, vehicles bought for mixed personal and business reasons, and those bought by small travel agencies may be sold in the used car market after the moratorium ends. This segment constitutes 15-20% of all used cars," Ashutosh Pandey, chief executive officer, Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd said in a phone interview. The supply of pre-owned vehicles will increase over the next two to three months as banks are also likely to start taking repossession of vehicles of loan defaulters after the end of the moratorium, he said.