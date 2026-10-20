Used Mercedes-Benz GL 350 7-seater SUV listed at ₹19.90 lakh, cheaper than top-spec Skoda Kushaq

A 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 diesel SUV has been listed by a Delhi-based used-car dealer for ₹19.90 lakh, offering buyers a seven-seater luxury SUV at a price below that of a top-spec Skoda Kushaq. The listing shared by the Instagram account @carwholesesalebazarofficial on October 11 featured a white GL 350 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine and all-wheel drive.

The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class (now known as the GLS) was designed as a flagship luxury SUV when it was new. According to the listing, the used car also features air suspension, a panoramic sunroof and a 7-speed automatic transmission. However, buyers need to factor in maintenance, as well as the possibility of expensive repairs to ageing luxury car parts, before making a decision.

Mercedes-Benz GL 350: Engine, power and features According to MotorOctane, Mercedes-Benz GL 350 2016 has a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine, which generates 258 hp and 620 Nm of torque. It's equipped with an all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed automatic transmission. The listed top speed is 222 kmph.

Air suspension and a panoramic sunroof are part of the package of features offered on the SUV. The car listed also includes Maybach-inspired alloy wheels, a more stylish grille and an updated generation steering. These appear to be visual modifications, and the listing does not establish whether all the changes are original Mercedes-Benz equipment.

The dealer claims the SUV has a complete service history and can be delivered and financed all over India. It is listed as an Uttar Pradesh-registered 2016 model. The number of previous owners, insurance status and tyre details have not been disclosed.

Mercedes-Benz GL 350 vs. Skoda Kushaq: Price comparison The used GL 350 comes with a price tag of ₹19.90 lakh, which is lower than the top-spec Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo as mentioned in the original report by MotorOctane. However, both the SUVs fall under different segments. The Kushaq is a small SUV, and the GL 350 is a full-size luxury, 3-row SUV that seats 7 passengers.

The Mercedes is also equipped with a larger engine, all-wheel drive and air suspension, but this can make ownership a bit more expensive due to its age and the complexity of the equipment. The asking price alone does not reflect the total cost of keeping the vehicle roadworthy.

Maintenance costs to consider before buying MotorOctane warns purchasers that they may end up spending a lot on maintenance and repairs. The report suggests that its annual maintenance and repair cost is approximately ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, depending on the condition of the vehicle and its maintenance needs.