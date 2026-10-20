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Used Mercedes-Benz GL 350 7-seater SUV listed at ₹19.90 lakh, cheaper than top-spec Skoda Kushaq

A 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 7-seater luxury SUV has been listed for 19.90 lakh by a Delhi-based used-car dealer, undercutting the price of a top-spec Skoda Kushaq. 

Pragya Singha Roy
Published20 Oct 2026, 05:31 PM IST
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A 2016 Mercedes-Benz GL 350 diesel SUV has been listed by a Delhi-based used-car dealer for 19.90 lakh, offering buyers a seven-seater luxury SUV at a price below that of a top-spec Skoda Kushaq. The listing shared by the Instagram account @carwholesesalebazarofficial on October 11 featured a white GL 350 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine and all-wheel drive.

The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class (now known as the GLS) was designed as a flagship luxury SUV when it was new. According to the listing, the used car also features air suspension, a panoramic sunroof and a 7-speed automatic transmission. However, buyers need to factor in maintenance, as well as the possibility of expensive repairs to ageing luxury car parts, before making a decision.

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Mercedes-Benz GL 350: Engine, power and features

According to MotorOctane, Mercedes-Benz GL 350 2016 has a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine, which generates 258 hp and 620 Nm of torque. It's equipped with an all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed automatic transmission. The listed top speed is 222 kmph.

Air suspension and a panoramic sunroof are part of the package of features offered on the SUV. The car listed also includes Maybach-inspired alloy wheels, a more stylish grille and an updated generation steering. These appear to be visual modifications, and the listing does not establish whether all the changes are original Mercedes-Benz equipment.

The dealer claims the SUV has a complete service history and can be delivered and financed all over India. It is listed as an Uttar Pradesh-registered 2016 model. The number of previous owners, insurance status and tyre details have not been disclosed.

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Mercedes-Benz GL 350 vs. Skoda Kushaq: Price comparison

The used GL 350 comes with a price tag of 19.90 lakh, which is lower than the top-spec Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo as mentioned in the original report by MotorOctane. However, both the SUVs fall under different segments. The Kushaq is a small SUV, and the GL 350 is a full-size luxury, 3-row SUV that seats 7 passengers.

The Mercedes is also equipped with a larger engine, all-wheel drive and air suspension, but this can make ownership a bit more expensive due to its age and the complexity of the equipment. The asking price alone does not reflect the total cost of keeping the vehicle roadworthy.

Also Read | Volvo EX90 offers 625 km range and 6 seats: What you get for ₹1.26 crore

Maintenance costs to consider before buying

MotorOctane warns purchasers that they may end up spending a lot on maintenance and repairs. The report suggests that its annual maintenance and repair cost is approximately 1 lakh to 5 lakh, depending on the condition of the vehicle and its maintenance needs.

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Worn-out air-suspension components and electronic-system problems are just a few of the possible issues with an older luxury SUV. Potential buyers should have an independent inspection, have the Mercedes-Benz service record checked, suspension and electronics inspected, and an estimate made by a specialist in Mercedes-Benz vehicle systems.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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HomeAuto NewsUsed Mercedes-Benz GL 350 7-seater SUV listed at ₹19.90 lakh, cheaper than top-spec Skoda Kushaq
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