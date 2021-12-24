Used vehicle market to be twice the new vehicle segment by FY25, report

Indian used vehicle market size is expected to rise to USD 70.8 billion by 2030 at a 14.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. Small towns are expected to fuel the demand for used vehicles as the share of non-metro cities in used vehicle sales is expected to rise to nearly 70% from the current 55% in the next 4 years. The Indian market possesses tremendous potential for the four-wheeler passenger segment, particularly pre-owned cars. Used vehicle market to be twice as big as new vehicle segment by FY25. Affordability is the main factor influencing purchase decisions.