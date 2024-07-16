Explore
Uttar Pradesh extends electric vehicles policy to 2027, offers sops including ₹350 Cr for 2- and 4-wheeler subsidies

Livemint , Written By Shivangini

Under the extended policy, electric two-wheelers will receive a subsidy of ₹5,000, while four-wheelers are eligible for an incentive of ₹1 lakh. The government has allocated ₹100 crore to subsidise 200,000 two-wheelers and ₹250 crore for four-wheelers

Uttar Pradesh extends electric vehicles policy to 2027 with new subsidiesPremium
Uttar Pradesh extends electric vehicles policy to 2027 with new subsidies

The government of Uttar Pradesh has announced the extension of its electric vehicles policy until 2027. This extension, detailed in a recent government notification, includes various incentives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state,  CNBC-TV18 reported.

Under the extended policy, electric two-wheelers will receive a subsidy of 5,000, while four-wheelers are eligible for an incentive of 1 lakh. The government has allocated 100 crore to subsidize 200,000 two-wheelers and 250 crore for four-wheelers, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development.

The scheme also offers significant subsidies for larger vehicles, with private electric buses eligible for 20 lakh and electric three-wheelers receiving 12,000 per vehicle, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

Additionally, the state has maintained its policy on road tax waivers for hybrid cars. However, according to CNBC-TV18, there is yet to be a clarification on the price range for vehicles that will qualify for this waiver.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a complete waiver of road taxes on hybrid vehicles but later specified that this waiver would only apply to cars up to a certain price range, potentially up to 20 lakh. Final decisions on this aspect are still pending, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

State government officials also recently engaged with major automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota, and Mahindra Group, to discuss the policy's implementation and potential impacts, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

Key Highlights of the Policy Extension:

Subsidy for electric two-wheelers: 5,000 per vehicle

Incentive for electric four-wheelers: 1 lakh per vehicle

Budget for two-wheelers: 100 crore

Budget for four-wheelers: 250 crore

Subsidy for private electric Bbuses: 20 lakh per vehicle

Subsidy for electric three-wheelers: 12,000 per vehicle

Road tax waiver: Continuation for hybrid cars, with price range clarification pending

Published: 16 Jul 2024, 02:00 PM IST
