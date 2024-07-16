Uttar Pradesh extends electric vehicles policy to 2027, offers sops including ₹350 Cr for 2- and 4-wheeler subsidies
Under the extended policy, electric two-wheelers will receive a subsidy of ₹5,000, while four-wheelers are eligible for an incentive of ₹1 lakh. The government has allocated ₹100 crore to subsidise 200,000 two-wheelers and ₹250 crore for four-wheelers
The government of Uttar Pradesh has announced the extension of its electric vehicles policy until 2027. This extension, detailed in a recent government notification, includes various incentives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, CNBC-TV18 reported.