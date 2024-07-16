The government of Uttar Pradesh has announced the extension of its electric vehicles policy until 2027. This extension, detailed in a recent government notification, includes various incentives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, CNBC-TV18 reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the extended policy, electric two-wheelers will receive a subsidy of ₹5,000, while four-wheelers are eligible for an incentive of ₹1 lakh. The government has allocated ₹100 crore to subsidize 200,000 two-wheelers and ₹250 crore for four-wheelers, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

Livemint could not independently verify this news development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The scheme also offers significant subsidies for larger vehicles, with private electric buses eligible for ₹20 lakh and electric three-wheelers receiving ₹12,000 per vehicle, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

Additionally, the state has maintained its policy on road tax waivers for hybrid cars. However, according to CNBC-TV18, there is yet to be a clarification on the price range for vehicles that will qualify for this waiver.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a complete waiver of road taxes on hybrid vehicles but later specified that this waiver would only apply to cars up to a certain price range, potentially up to ₹20 lakh. Final decisions on this aspect are still pending, as reported by CNBC-TV18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State government officials also recently engaged with major automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota, and Mahindra Group, to discuss the policy's implementation and potential impacts, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

Key Highlights of the Policy Extension: Subsidy for electric two-wheelers: ₹5,000 per vehicle

Incentive for electric four-wheelers: ₹1 lakh per vehicle {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget for two-wheelers: ₹100 crore

Budget for four-wheelers: ₹250 crore

Subsidy for private electric Bbuses: ₹20 lakh per vehicle {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subsidy for electric three-wheelers: ₹12,000 per vehicle

Road tax waiver: Continuation for hybrid cars, with price range clarification pending

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!