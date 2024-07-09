Uttar Pradesh government announces full waiver of registration fee on hybrid cars. Can customers save ₹3.5 lakh?
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has announced a full waiver on registration fee for strong hybrid vehicles, aiming to boost the use of eco-friendly cars. This initiative benefits major car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Honda, and Toyota, potentially saving customers up to ₹3.50 lakh.
