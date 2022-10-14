Uttar Pradesh’s new EV policy: Here’s how you can benefit from it

The UP government would offer a complete waiver of registration fees and road tax for any electric vehicle bought and registered in the state. The benefit will be available from the day the state government formally issues a notification on the new EV policy. In case one plans to buy an EV after three years, the state government will waive off these two for someone buying an EV manufactured in the state. The benefits after two years are in line with the state government’s initiative to invest more than ₹30,000 crore to become a global hub for EV manufacturing.

