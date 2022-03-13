U-turn: How Tata Motors drove back from the brink

So, what’s behind this stunning turnaround? And will Tata Motors be able to go the distance this time around? After all, it has been here before. In 2012, in the backdrop of the labour unrest at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar factory, and thanks to models such as the Indica, the company was within touching distance of Hyundai for the No. 2 position in the PV market, with a 14.2% share (Hyundai was at 14.9%). And then it was eclipsed by the competition.