All transport vehicles will have to get mandatory fitness certificate only from automated testing stations from next year.

The ministry of road transport and highways has notified amendment to Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 on April 5 that makes it mandatory for transport vehicles to get fitness certificate only through a registered Automated Testing Station.

As per the notification, for Heavy Goods Vehicles/Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles such verification will become mandatory from 01st April 2023 and for Medium Goods Vehicles/Medium Passenger Motor Vehicles and Light Motor vehicles (Transport) from 01st June 2024.

The ministry had earlier issued a draft notification proposing the changes in rules and had given 30 days time for stakeholder consultation and raising of objections or suggestions before issuing the final notification.

The rules provides fitness certificate for two years for vehicles up to eight years old and one year for vehicles older than eight years.

