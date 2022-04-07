Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Vehicle fitness certificate via automated testing stations becomes mandatory

Vehicle fitness certificate via automated testing stations becomes mandatory

Gurugram: Heavy traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway (File photo)
1 min read . 12:27 PM IST Livemint

  • This will be applicable for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger vehicles from next year; medium goods vehicles and medium passenger vehicles will have to follow the changes from 2024

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

All transport vehicles will have to get mandatory fitness certificate only from automated testing stations from next year.

All transport vehicles will have to get mandatory fitness certificate only from automated testing stations from next year.

The ministry of road transport and highways has notified amendment to Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 on April 5 that makes it mandatory for transport vehicles to get fitness certificate only through a registered Automated Testing Station.

The ministry of road transport and highways has notified amendment to Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 on April 5 that makes it mandatory for transport vehicles to get fitness certificate only through a registered Automated Testing Station.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per the notification, for Heavy Goods Vehicles/Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles such verification will become mandatory from 01st April 2023 and for Medium Goods Vehicles/Medium Passenger Motor Vehicles and Light Motor vehicles (Transport) from 01st June 2024.

The ministry had earlier issued a draft notification proposing the changes in rules and had given 30 days time for stakeholder consultation and raising of objections or suggestions before issuing the final notification.

The rules provides fitness certificate for two years for vehicles up to eight years old and one year for vehicles older than eight years.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!