Vehicle manufacturers should provide basic safety features in vehicles: Gadkari

New Delhi: Nitin Gadkari , Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, stated that vehicle manufacturers should include basic safety in vehicles at a minimum affordable price.

A new study by the World Bank revealed India's road accident statistics. Responding to the revelation, Gadkari claimed that automobile manufacturers should take up the cause of enhancing safety.

The new World Bank report suggests that if we succeed in preventing deaths in road accidents, we can save around ₹90 lakh per person.

The World Bank Report titled, "Traffic Crash Injuries And Disabilities: The Burden on India Society", prepared in association with the NGO-Save Life Foundation was released by the Minsiter today.

The report says road accidents are a tremendous burden to society and the nation, and states. It claimed that reducing road accident deaths and injuries can boost income growth. Large welfare gains can be achieved from proven cost-effective road safety interventions. The report goes on to add that road accident deaths and injuries strike down prime working-age adults in low and middle-income countries.

Gadkari claimed that his Ministry is taking several measures to reduce road accident deaths. He stated "4Es" of improving road safety - Engineering, Education, Enforcement and Emergency care services.

The government is working with the World Bank on a project to streamline the road crash database that is Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD).

Pointing out that one of the key findings of the report is that number of accident deaths is double in poor families as compared to rich ones, Gadkari said that, for the government, each death is precious, whether it is from a poor family or a rich family.

According to the minister, institutional reform is key and it is important to have a streamlined, robust, and accessible legal, insurance, and healthcare ecosystem.

The Minister said that recommendations of the report on the safety of vulnerable road users would help in revising the Motor Vehicle Amendment Act 2019 and Motor Vehicle rules.

"The World Bank report comes even as the country is observing an extended first-ever "Road Safety Month" currently to build awareness of road safety," stated the press release by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

