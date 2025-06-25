Buying a vehicle soon? Prices may rise as new rules kick in
Analysts, though, are more concerned about two-wheelers than trucks, which can manage the cost by adjusting freight rates.
New Delhi: Buyers planning to buy an automobile–from a two-wheeler to even a truck–may have to brace for higher prices soon. New government regulations, including mandatory AC cabins for trucks and a likely anti-lock braking system (ABS) for all two-wheelers, are set to drive up manufacturing costs that may be passed on to consumers, according to industry captains and analysts.
Further, a rise in input prices of key raw materials such as aluminium, and a global squeeze on rare earth magnets is adding to the pressure, leaving industry leaders and analysts to predict a potential wave of price hikes across autos, especially two wheelers and commercial vehicles (CVs) like trucks. To be sure, prices of cars, which have already been increased in recent months, are not expected to rise further.
The trend comes on the back of a lukewarm auto market last year. In FY25, heavy- and medium-duty truck sales declined 4% to 307,491; passenger car sales grew 2% to 4.3 million units; and two-wheeler sales grew 9.1% to 19.6 million units, according to data from the Society of Indian Vehicle Manufacturers (Siam).