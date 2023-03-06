Vehicle sales rise in February, festivals may drive March: FADA

Vehicle sales rise in February, festivals may drive March: FADA2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Sales of two-wheelers advanced 15%, while those of three-wheelers jumped 81%, passenger vehicles 11%, tractors 14%, and commercial vehicles 17%, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said in a statement.
Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Monday that the retail sales of vehicles in the country jumped 16% to around 1.8 million units in February, adding that festivals could push the sales higher in March. The growth was helped in part by strong demand during the wedding season.
