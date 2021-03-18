Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced the much-awaited vehicle scrappage policy in Parliament. The policy will likely to increase India's automobile industry turnover to ₹10 lakh crore from the current ₹4.5 lakh crore and create as many as 35,000 jobs, Gadkari said. The new policy will be a "win-win" policy that will help improve fuel efficiency and reduce pollution, the union minister further added.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed vehicle scrappage policy during her Budget speech this year. Here is all you need to know about the vehicle scrappage policy

1) In case of failure to get a fitness certificate, commercial vehicles will be de-registered after 15 years. Private vehicles will be de-registered after 20 years if found unfit or in case of a failure to renew registration certificates, the minister said.

2) Under the new vehicle scrappage policy, owners of old vehicles will get strong incentives to scrap old and unfit vehicles. "We have issued an advisory to all vehicle manufacturers to offer 5% discount while selling a new vehicle against a scrapping certificate," Gadkari said in Lok Sabha.

3) "The scheme shall provide strong incentives to owners of old vehicles to scrap old and unfit vehicles through registered scrapping centres, which shall provide the owners with a scrapping certificate," he said.

4) The scrap value for the old vehicle given by the scrapping centre will be approximately 4-6% of ex-showroom price of a new vehicle. The state governments may be advised to offer a road tax rebate of up to 25% for personal vehicles and up to 15% for for commercial vehicles, he said. In addition, the registration fees may also be waived for purchase of new vehicle against the scrapping certificate.

5) The criteria for a vehicle to be scrapped is primarily based on the fitness of vehicles through Automated Fitness Centres (AFCs) in case of commercial vehicles and non-renewal of Registration in case of private vehicles. "The Ministry shall promote setting up of AFCs on a public and private participation model by state government, private sector, automobile companies etc.," he mentioned.

6) All vehicles of the central government, state government, municipal corporations, Panchayats, State Transport Undertakings, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies with the Union and state governments may be de-registered and scrapped after 15 years from the date of registration.

7) The tentative date for scrappage of government and PSUs vehicles above 15 years of age is 1 April, 2022.

8) "The objectives of the policy are to reduce the population of old and defective vehicles, achieve a reduction in vehicular air pollutants to fulfill India's climate commitments, improve road and vehicular safety, achieve better fuel efficiency, formalize the currently informal vehicle scrapping industry, and boost the availability of low-cost raw materials for automotive, steel and electronics industry," the union minister said.

9) This policy will result in increase of about ₹40,000 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST), Gadkari said on Thursday.

10) “With a simplified registration process through a single window, the scrapping facility shall have to comply with environmental and pollution norms and with all applicable acts of law. It shall be ensured that the scrapping centres have adequate parking facilities, de-pollution equipment for air, water and sound pollution and adequate facilities for hazardous waste management and disposal," Gadkari added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via