Vehicle thefts in India: These are most 'safe' and 'unsafe' cities for car owners
In Delhi-NCR, one vehicle was stolen every 14 minutes in 2023
India which is home to the world's third largest auto market, is also a major victim of vehicle thefts. According to a report by insurance firm Acko, in Delhi-NCR, one vehicle was stolen every 14 minutes in 2023. The national capital has topped in vehicle thefts in the country--most unsafe for car owners as per the Acko report. Delhi's Shahdara, Patparganj, and Badarpur have recorded the most theft of the cars.