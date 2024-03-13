India which is home to the world's third largest auto market, is also a major victim of vehicle thefts. According to a report by insurance firm Acko, in Delhi-NCR, one vehicle was stolen every 14 minutes in 2023. The national capital has topped in vehicle thefts in the country--most unsafe for car owners as per the Acko report. Delhi's Shahdara, Patparganj, and Badarpur have recorded the most theft of the cars. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, Kolkata has appeared to be the safest city in terms of car thefts among the six metropolitan cities. Chennai ranked second, and Bengaluru third as cities prone to vehicle thefts. While Hyderabad bagged fourth spot, Mumbai fifth and Kolkata sixth in cities prone to vehicle thefts.

However, the overall share of vehicle thefts in Delhi in comparison to other metropolitan cities came down to 37% in 2023 from 56% in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Chennai and Bengaluru saw a sharp spike in vehicle theft last year at 10.5% and 10.2% respectively.

In the Delhi-NCR, 105 cases of car theft were reported on average last year. Most of the thefts of vehicles happened on “Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday", the report pointed out.

In Mumbai, police resolved 55% of the theft cases successfully in 2022 and 2023 by tracing 4,259 stolen vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Most of the stolen vehicles from Mumbai were sent to Nepal or eastern India where the registration process was not digitised.

Among the car thefts, Maruti Suzuki's WagonR was the most stolen car across the country. In fact, Maruti Suzuki's cars are stolen the most in the country (47%), the report claimed. Apart from WagonR, Swift, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Grand i10, and Maruti Swift Dzire are frequently stolen cars in the country.

Bike thefts too witnessed an alarming rise in the country. Motorcycles were stolen more than nine times in India compared to cars in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hero Splendor, Honda Active, and Royal Enfield 350 were among the top-3 most stolen bikes in 2023.

According to the Gurugram police, the surge in demand for spare parts, and high resale value are the two reasons behind the increase in thefts of these bikes.

