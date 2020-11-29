As Indian cities are reeling with air pollution , the Indian government is taking various steps to get it under control . One such move is expected to be operational from next year. Reports suggest that the government will have stricter set of rules for the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate that is issued to all vehicles plying on Indian roads.

A report by Hindustan claims to have some information about the upcoming changes. Vehicle owners who might fail to produce valid documents within a stipulated time period risk not only fines but also the seizure of their vehicle’s registration certificate (RC).

The report claims that the road transport ministry issued a draft notification looking for suggestions from the concerned stakeholders before it takes the new PUC system online. This process is expected to be completed in a matter of two months.

Once the new system in place, the information regarding the vehicle owner will be uploaded on servers of the government’s database. This database will be used to keep track of the vehicle’s PUC certificate status. While conducting the test, the owner will have to provide a mobile number which will receive an OTP. The PUC will only be generated once the OTP is validated.

The report suggests that if a vehicle owner is found to be driving his/her vehicle without a PUC certificate, he or she will get a time period of seven days to get a valid certificate. If the owner fails to do so, the RC of the vehicle will be confiscated.

If the vehicle is found to be faulty and fails to pass the PUC test, the owner will have to get the problem fixed within a period of seven days. The new rules will also be applied on commercial vehicles.

