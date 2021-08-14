Italian automaker Piaggio will launch the new Vespa 75th model in the Indian market on August 19th. The vehicle manufacturer has not revealed any further details about the Vespa 75th yet. Apart from the Vespa 75th, the company also offers other exclusive offerings such as Vespa Primavera 150 in the select international markets.

The company has also recently launched the new 2021 Vespa Primavera 75th Anniversary and the 2021 Vespa GTS 75th Anniversary in Malaysia.

On the outside, expect the Vespa 75th to feature the number “75" on the body panels to commemorate the scooter maker’s 75th anniversary. The model could also sport a large circular leather bag mounted on the tail as found in the Malaysian-spec unit of the Vespa 75th scooter.

The 75th edition will be sold at a premium over the standard version.

Vespa has managed to produce 19 million scooters in the last 75 years. And the 19th millionth scooter to roll out of the production lines at Pontedera plant was a GTS 300.

