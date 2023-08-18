Piaggio Vehicles, the Indian subsidiary of the Italian auto group Piaggio, unveiled the JUSTIN BIEBER X edition of its iconic Vespa Scooter in India on Thursday. This special edition, designed in collaboration with the Canadian pop star and music icon, Justin Bieber, is priced at ₹6.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The distinct model, conceptualized and designed by Bieber himself, is now available for pre-order as a completely built unit (CBU) import in India. The limited-edition vehicle is equipped with the classic 150cc engine, now upgraded to meet the latest environmental regulations. The scooter runs on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Piaggio Vehicles, known for producing Vespa and Aprilia scooters, revealed that only a limited single-digit quantity of this scooter will be accessible for purchase.

Last April, the Italian scooter manufacturer had announced its partnership with Bieber.

Speaking about his love for Vespa, Justin Bieber said, “I love Vespa, and to partner with such a classic brand is so cool. Being able to express myself, whether it's through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing - it's a part of me. Ultimately the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things. The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris. I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like ‘I want to ride one of those’. And I had such a great time, just the wind flying through my hair, the freedom. It was fun."

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio Vehicles, expressed, "We are thrilled to introduce the collector's edition of the JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA to India, representing creative inspiration, vibrancy, and dynamism - values shared by both Bieber and Vespa."