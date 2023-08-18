Vespa Justin Bieber Limited Edition launched in India, priced at ₹6.45 lakh1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Piaggio Vehicles unveils Justin Bieber edition of Vespa Scooter in India, priced at ₹6.45 lakh. Pre-orders available.
Piaggio Vehicles, the Indian subsidiary of the Italian auto group Piaggio, unveiled the JUSTIN BIEBER X edition of its iconic Vespa Scooter in India on Thursday. This special edition, designed in collaboration with the Canadian pop star and music icon, Justin Bieber, is priced at ₹6.45 lakh (ex-showroom).