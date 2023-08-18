Vespa Justin Bieber Limited Edition launched in India, priced at 6.45 lakh

The distinct model, conceptualized and designed by Bieber himself, is now available for pre-order as a completely built unit (CBU) import in India. The limited-edition vehicle is equipped with the classic 150cc engine, now upgraded to meet the latest environmental regulations. The scooter runs on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Speaking about his love for Vespa, Justin Bieber said, “I love Vespa, and to partner with such a classic brand is so cool. Being able to express myself, whether it's through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing - it's a part of me. Ultimately the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things. The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris. I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like ‘I want to ride one of those’. And I had such a great time, just the wind flying through my hair, the freedom. It was fun."