Piaggio has launched a new special edition Vespa scooter in order to celebrate the brand's 75th anniversary. The new scooter has been priced at ₹1.26 lakh for the 125cc variant and 1.39 lakh for the 150cc variant (prices ex-showroom Pune). Interested buyers can book the new scooter from the official website.

In order to highlight the special edition scooters, Piaggio has given the scooters a ‘Glossy Metallic Giallo’ colour. The seats on the scooter come in ‘dark smoke grey’ colour.

In order to highlight the anniversary edition, Vespa will get decals saying ‘75’ on the front fender, glovebox, and both side panels of the scooter.

Adding to the cosmetic appeal of the scooter, Vespa gets a new Chrom rack that has been made to hold the spare wheel. Both variants of the scooter feature a machined finish on the windscreen and wheels.

Additionally, the manufacturer will provide a special ‘welcome kit’ which will carry collectable postcards and a vintage Vespa sign.

Apart from the Vespa 75th, the company also offers other exclusive offerings such as Vespa Primavera 150 in the select international markets.

The company has also recently launched the new 2021 Vespa Primavera 75th Anniversary and the 2021 Vespa GTS 75th Anniversary in Malaysia.

