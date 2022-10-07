Vida V1, first-ever Hero MotoCorp EV scooter, launched in India: All details

The Vida V1 would be first launched in New Delhi, Jaipur and Bangalore. Deliveries of this electric scooter will commence from the second week of December. Interestingly, the Vida V1 will compete against Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X Gen3 , Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off their new electric scooter under the sub-brand, Vida. The automaker launched the V1 on Friday as the first electric scooter of the brand. There will be two other variants on offer, V1 Pro and V1 Plus. The Vida V1 Pro is priced at ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Vida V1 Plus comes at a price of ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off their new electric scooter under the sub-brand, Vida. The automaker launched the V1 on Friday as the first electric scooter of the brand. There will be two other variants on offer, V1 Pro and V1 Plus. The Vida V1 Pro is priced at ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Vida V1 Plus comes at a price of ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Vida V1 would be first launched in New Delhi, Jaipur and Bangalore. Deliveries of this electric scooter will commence from the second week of December. Interestingly, the Vida V1 will compete against Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X Gen3 , Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.
The Vida V1 would be first launched in New Delhi, Jaipur and Bangalore. Deliveries of this electric scooter will commence from the second week of December. Interestingly, the Vida V1 will compete against Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X Gen3 , Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.
The Vida V1 scooter from Hero is available in three ride modes- Eco, Ride and Sports. Additionally, it gets a custom mode for rider’s convenience.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Vida V1 scooter from Hero is available in three ride modes- Eco, Ride and Sports. Additionally, it gets a custom mode for rider’s convenience.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Talking about the engine capabilities, the V1 Pro claims an IDC range of 165 km and 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. The V1 Plus has an IDC-claimed range of 143km and can hit 0-40 kmph in 3.4 seconds. Both the scooters have a top speed of 80 kmph.
Talking about the engine capabilities, the V1 Pro claims an IDC range of 165 km and 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. The V1 Plus has an IDC-claimed range of 143km and can hit 0-40 kmph in 3.4 seconds. Both the scooters have a top speed of 80 kmph.
The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter comes equipped with a bunch of features which includes a digital instrument cluster, a seven-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, cruise control, two-way throttle, keyless control and SoS alert.
The Hero Vida V1 electric scooter comes equipped with a bunch of features which includes a digital instrument cluster, a seven-inch touchscreen with smartphone connectivity, cruise control, two-way throttle, keyless control and SoS alert.
Hero Vida 1 gets a removable battery which is tested for multiple tests like drop, crush, nail penetration and more. Vida V1’s BMS passes 570 tests and is a lifetime adaptive learning architecture that enhances battery longevity, claims the automaker. The Hero V1 also gets a Limp Home mode as well.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Hero Vida 1 gets a removable battery which is tested for multiple tests like drop, crush, nail penetration and more. Vida V1’s BMS passes 570 tests and is a lifetime adaptive learning architecture that enhances battery longevity, claims the automaker. The Hero V1 also gets a Limp Home mode as well.