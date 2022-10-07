Vida V1, first-ever Hero MotoCorp EV scooter, launched in India: All details

Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off their new electric scooter under the sub-brand, Vida. The automaker launched the V1 on Friday as the first electric scooter of the brand. There will be two other variants on offer, V1 Pro and V1 Plus. The Vida V1 Pro is priced at ₹1.59 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Vida V1 Plus comes at a price of ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}