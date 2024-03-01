In a strategic move to capture a wider market share, Vida Electric has officially reintroduced the V1 Plus electric scooter in the Indian market. Priced at an attractive ₹97,800 ex-showroom after subsidies, the V1 Plus aims to provide a cost-effective electric scooter.

The Vida V1 Plus is equipped with two removable 1.72 kWh battery packs, boasting a real-world range of 100 km and a top speed of 80 kmph. The motor delivers a peak output of 6 kW with a torque of 25 Nm. The portable charger allows for a 5 hours and 15 minutes charging time to achieve a full battery pack charge.

Speaking of the warranty, the V1 Plus comes with a 5-year or 50,000 km vehicle warranty, while the battery is backed by a 3-year and 30,000 km warranty. The scooter showcases acceleration, capable of reaching 0-40 kmph in just 3.4 seconds.

Riders can customize their experience with three distinct riding modes – Eco, Ride, and Sport. The inclusion of a 7-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster elevates the V1 Plus's technological appeal. This feature-rich display supports internet connectivity, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, geofencing, remote immobilization, and vehicle diagnostics. Additionally, riders can benefit from an SOS alert system for added safety.

In terms of security features, the V1 Plus boasts an anti-theft alarm, follow-me-home headlamps, keyless entry, electronic seat and handle lock, cruise control, and a two-way throttle for reverse and regen assist. Bluetooth support ensures that riders stay connected with incoming call alerts.

Furthermore, the V1 Plus features an all-LED lighting system, including a projector headlamp, ensuring optimal visibility and safety during nighttime rides.

Vida Electric's decision to reintroduce the V1 Plus, with its enhanced features and competitive pricing, signals the brand's intention to provide diverse and appealing options in the rapidly growing electric scooter market in India.

