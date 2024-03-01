Vida V1 Plus launched again at ₹30,000 less than V1 Pro; check out new price
Vida Electric reintroduces V1 Plus electric scooter in India at ₹97,800. With impressive features, 100 km range, and competitive pricing, Vida aims for a broader market share.
In a strategic move to capture a wider market share, Vida Electric has officially reintroduced the V1 Plus electric scooter in the Indian market. Priced at an attractive ₹97,800 ex-showroom after subsidies, the V1 Plus aims to provide a cost-effective electric scooter.