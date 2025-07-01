Vida VX2 electric scooter launched at ₹59,490 with battery subscription model: Range, features and more

Hero MotoCorp’s electric vehicle arm, Vida, has expanded its two-wheeler portfolio with the launch of the VX2 electric scooter, its most affordable offering to date.

Priced at ₹59,490 (ex-showroom) under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, the VX2 marks a strategic move to make EV ownership more accessible by offering a pay-per-kilometre battery plan starting at just ₹0.96/km.

The VX2 becomes the first Vida scooter to feature a battery subscription plan, joining the existing V2 lineup which includes the V2, V2 Pro, V2 Lite, and V2 Plus. Customers seeking outright ownership can purchase the VX2 Go at ₹99,490, while the higher-spec VX2 Plus will retail at ₹1,09,990, both prices ex-showroom.

Under the BaaS model, the VX2 Go is offered at ₹59,490 and the VX2 Plus at ₹64,990. The BaaS offering aims to significantly reduce the scooter’s upfront cost, a key consideration for price-sensitive markets.

Familiar Design with Practical Upgrades Visually, the VX2 inherits much of its design DNA from the earlier Vida Z, featuring the familiar LED tail-lamp and 12-inch wheels seen across the Vida range. However, the VX2 adopts a more utilitarian design with a single-piece stepped seat, emphasising comfort and daily practicality.

Performance and Charging Capabilities Powering the VX2 Go is a 2.2 kWh swappable battery offering a claimed range of 92 km (IDC), while the VX2 Plus features a larger 3.4 kWh battery capable of up to 142 km on a full charge. Both variants support fast charging and can recharge to 80 per cent in approximately 60 minutes.

The VX2 offers three different charging options to suit varied usage patterns, at home or on the move. Vida also claims the 12-inch wheels are the widest in their class, promising better grip and handling.