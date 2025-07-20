Vida VX2 Plus vs TVS iQube ST 3.5 vs Bajaj Chetak 3501 vs Ather Rizta Z 3.7: Price, range, and charging time compared

Hero MotoCorp's EV wing, Vida, launched its most affordable electric scooter, VX2, in India just a few weeks back. Launched in two different variant choices - VX2 Plus and VX2 Go, the Vida VX2 competes with some tough rivals. The Indian electric two-wheeler market, which is dominated by electric scooters, has been witnessing the launch of a range of new products, and VX2 is the latest entrant in that space. The Vida VX2 Plus, which is the top trim of the newly launched electric scooter, competes with rivals such as TVS iQube ST 3.5, Bajaj Chetak 3501 and Ather Rizta Z 3.7. Here is a quick comparison of these four electric scooters on the basis of price, range per charge and charging time.

Vida VX2 Plus vs TVS iQube ST 3.5 vs Bajaj Chetak 3501 vs Ather Rizta Z 3.7: Price Vida VX2 Plus comes available with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, which brings down the pricing to ₹64,990 (ex-showroom). However, if someone wants to buy the battery fully, the pricing of the Vida VX2 Plus goes up to ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Among its competitors, the TVS iQube ST 3.5 is priced at ₹1.45 lakh, while the Bajaj Chetak 3501 costs ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ather Rizta Z 3.7 is priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, the Vida VX2 Plus is the most affordable EV among the four electric scooters. The Ather Rizta Z 3.7 comes as the most expensive among the four models.

Vida VX2 Plus vs TVS iQube ST 3.5 vs Bajaj Chetak 3501 vs Ather Rizta Z 3.7: Range Vida claims the VX2 Plus is capable of running up to ₹142 km on a full charge. Among the competitors, the TVS iQube ST 3.5 is capable of running up to 145 km on a single charge. The Bajaj Chetak 3501 and Ather Rizta Z 3.7 are capable of running up to 153 km and 159 km, respectively, on a full charge. The Vida VX2 Plus claims to run the shortest range per charging cycle among all these electric scooters, while the Aher Rizta Z 3.7 promises the longest range.