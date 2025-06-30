Vida VX2 to launch on July 1, likely to be the brand's most affordable e-scooter

Hero MotoCorp's electric-only two-wheeler sub-brand Vida is all set to launch its next major product in the Indian market on July 1. Christened as Vida VX2, this is going to be the most affordable electric scooter from the homegrown brand. Upon arrival, it will compete with rivals such as Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak among others.

Over the last few years, several electric two-wheeler brands have launched high-speed electric scooters in the sub-one-lakh pricing category, in an attempt to grab a larger chunk of the market pie that has been bulging fast. These electric scooters were launched as affordable and practical electric scooters meant for daily commuting in and around the cities. Hero MotoCorp is aiming to walk the same path with the Vida VX2.

Vida VX2: Expected price Expect the Vida VX2 to be priced aggressively at around ₹90,000 (ex-showroom). Interestingly, Vida will offer a BaaS scheme with the VX2 electric scooter, which will allow consumers to buy the scooter without paying the full price for the battery. Under this scheme, the owners will be able to opt for a monthly rental plan or a kilometre-based subscription plan. With this move, the VX2 may become more affordable, as with this BaaS scheme, the upcoming Vida electric scooter is likely to be priced at around ₹70,000 (ex-showroom).