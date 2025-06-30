Vida VX2 to launch on July 1, likely to be the brand's most affordable e-scooter

Hero MotoCorp's electric-only two-wheeler sub-brand Vida is all set to launch its next major product in the Indian market on July 1. Christened as Vida VX2, this is going to be the most affordable electric scooter from the homegrown brand. Upon arrival, it will compete with rivals such as Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak among others.

Over the last few years, several electric two-wheeler brands have launched high-speed electric scooters in the sub-one-lakh pricing category, in an attempt to grab a larger chunk of the market pie that has been bulging fast. These electric scooters were launched as affordable and practical electric scooters meant for daily commuting in and around the cities. Hero MotoCorp is aiming to walk the same path with the Vida VX2.

Vida VX2: Expected price Expect the Vida VX2 to be priced aggressively at around ₹90,000 (ex-showroom). Interestingly, Vida will offer a BaaS scheme with the VX2 electric scooter, which will allow consumers to buy the scooter without paying the full price for the battery. Under this scheme, the owners will be able to opt for a monthly rental plan or a kilometre-based subscription plan. With this move, the VX2 may become more affordable, as with this BaaS scheme, the upcoming Vida electric scooter is likely to be priced at around ₹70,000 (ex-showroom).

Vida VX2: Everything we know so far The Vida VX2 electric scooter will come with a design influenced by the Vida Z concept that was showcased at EICMA. The VX2 will share its architecture with the V2. It will have some design elements that are borrowed from the Vida V2, but there will be some distinctive styling elements as well. Expect it to get LED headlamps, LED DRL, LED indicator and LED taillights. Also, there would be a TFT display at the instrument cluster, a single flat seat among others. As compared to Vida V2, the EV will come with some cost-cutting measures. Expect the base trim of the VX2 to come sans any disc brake, but the top trim would get a front disc brake.