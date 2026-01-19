Vida VXZ electric motorcycle nears production. Everything to expect

Hero MotoCorp, the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has patented the design of its upcoming electric motorcycle, the Vida VXZ, in India. Upon launch, the Vida VXZ is going to be the first ever electric motorcycle of the automaker that was showcased in concept avatar at the EICMA 2025. The design patent of the upcoming Vida VXZ hints that the electric motorcycle is nearing its production and likely to be launched in the country sometime later this year or in 2027.

The Vida VXZ is co-developed by Hero MotoCorp's EV wing Vida and Zero Motorcycles. Despite close association of Zero Motorcycles in this project, the VXZ doesn't look similar to any existing Zero model. Instead, it looks unique.

As Hero MotoCorp has patented the design of the Vida VXZ, here are the key expectations from this electric motorcycle.

Vida VXZ: Design The Vida VXZ electric motorcycle comes with a unique design. This ground up EV features a streetfighter styling. It carries a sharp LED headlamp, muscular body panels, split seats and a slender tail section, which altogether give this motorcycle an appealing look. There will be a centrally mounted battery pack, adding more control to the bike. The VXZ will be built on a tubular trellis chassis. There will be sharp and sculpted semi-fairing, enhancing aerodynamic efficiency and visual appeal of the VXZ. The overall styling of the VXZ looks like a practical urban performance electric motorcycle.

Vida VXZ: Features As the concept version of the VXZ was showcased at the EICMA 2025, the production version of the electric bike is expected to come with sleek LED DRL integrated into the headlamp cluster and LED projector headlamp. There will be a fully digital instrument cluster with host of connectivity features.

Vida VXZ: Brake and suspension The Vida VXZ is suspended on USD front forks and a rear monoshock absorber for suspension duty. For braking duty, the Vida VXZ is equipped with disc brakes at front and rear. There would be a dual-channel ABS as well, paired with the disc brakes for efficient braking performance. The Vida VXZ rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Vida VXZ: Powertrain The technical specifications of the Vida VXZ remains undisclosed. Expect the bike to offer generous range, enough for regular commuting in and around the city. The Vida VXZ features a mid-mounted electric motor designed for superior balance and performance, rather than a conventional hub motor. It gets a belt-drive system replacing the conventional chain setup for a quieter operation, improved efficiency and lower maintenance. There will be a low-slung battery pack to lower the center of gravity, enhancing handling and stability of the bike.