Vietnam’s VinFast has a plan to disrupt India’s EV market—fast

New Delhi: As competition in India's electric vehicles space intensifies, Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup's flagship automaker VinFast has chalked out a three-pronged strategy to take on carmakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.

In its bid to win over customers and capture market share in India, VinFast aims to price its premium models aggressively, source car parts locally, and expand dealerships to 27 cities.

VinFast has begun its India campaign with the launch of two new electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs), VF6 and VF7. While variants of VF6 are priced between ₹16.49 and ₹18.29 lakh, the more advanced VF7 has prices in the range of ₹20.89 lakh to ₹25.49 lakh.

Also Read | EVs are entering their Model T moment

These price points have put its models in direct competition with Indian carmakers Tata Motors, which offers Tata Curvv EV and Tata Harrier EV and Mahindra & Mahindra, which offers BE 6 and XEV 9e, in a similar price bracket.

JSW MG Motor, a JV between India's JSW and Chinese SAIC, also offers its flagship Windsor EV and ZS EV in a similar price range, while Korean carmaker’s India unit Hyundai Motor India Ltd also offers the Creta Electric.

VinFast's announcement on pricing caught many in the industry by surprise, as they were expecting the company to price at least one of its models at over ₹30 lakh. Those in attendance at the launch which were held in the national capital also noted that this pricing could worry Indian carmakers.

“This should worry the Indian carmakers. The price is very competitive," one of the dealers invited to the launch event on Saturday said.

According to a top executive, VinFast is in talks with its Vietnamese suppliers to bring them to India to localise and offer even more competitive prices for its vehicles.

While reporters' questions to the management centred around the thinking behind the pricing strategy, the company remained mum about its strategy to quickly capture market share in the Indian market.

Puneet Gupta, director at S&P Global Mobility, said that the aggressive pricing strategy of the foreign carmaker could be new low benchmarks for the Indian auto companies, but its attempt of a sprint to the top will not be easy.

“Customers already have inhibitions about EVs, so an added uncertainty about a relatively unknown brand in the Indian market will not make things easy for VinFast. They will have to invest heavily in leadership team and brand building, which should have ideally started along with its scaling of production," Gupta said.

“Consumers still have that trust in Indian carmakers because they have known them for a long time. VinFast can turn around if they invest in exceptional leadership team and increase marketing spend and create a few blockbuster products."

VinFast has a capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles annually at its plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, which it plans to scale it up to 300,000 over the next few years, with total investments at ₹16,000 crore in the Indian market.

Speaking to reporters, VinFast Asia chief executive officer Pham Sanh Chau, who is spearheading the strategy in India, said the company wants to retain its premium tag in the Indian market and aims to introduce at least one model every six months starting January.

“We want to bring the entire ecosystem of our vehicles to the Indian market," Chau said on the sidelines of the official launch of the vehicle. “On the production front, we will scale our capacity. However, we have not set any sales target but the booking momentum has been positive."

VinFast is investing in localizing the components, charging and inking fleet partnerships to drive fast growth. Moreover, the company is open to building a second plant to bring more products from its home country in a bid to expand its presence in the Indian market.

“We will see how the other states treat us. There are a lot of products which we have, including two-wheelers, which can be brought in the Indian market," Chau said.

The Indian electric car market has started to heat up with the launch of several new models and brands in the last few months. In FY25, the country saw sales of 107,000 electric cars, which was a growth of 18% over FY24.

In the last two months, foreign carmakers Tesla, Kia and VinFast have all launched new EV models in the Indian market, while Tata launched its Harrier EV in June. With Maruti Suzuki’s eVitara launch on the horizon and Tata’s Sierra coming soon, the Indian EV market is poised for intense competition.

At the end of June 2025, Tata Motors led the electric car market with 36% market share, while JSW MG Motor was in the second spot with a 30% market share. Mahindra was third with a 23% market share in the electric car space.

While the Indian car market has seen many foreign brands try their hands before, not all have managed to be successful. So what gives VinFast the confidence that it can win in the Indian market? Chau believes the company knows how to crack Asian markets.

“We have been successful in Vietnam. We have been successful in Indonesia. We respect the Indian customers and believe that we can do well here as well," Chau said.