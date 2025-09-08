Vietnam’s VinFast has a plan to disrupt India’s EV market—fast
Summary
VinFast has begun its India campaign with the launch of two new electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs), VF6 and VF7. While variants of VF6 are priced between ₹16.49 and ₹18.29 lakh, the more advanced VF7 has prices in the range of ₹20.89 lakh to ₹25.49 lakh.
New Delhi: As competition in India's electric vehicles space intensifies, Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup's flagship automaker VinFast has chalked out a three-pronged strategy to take on carmakers like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story