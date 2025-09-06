Vietnam’s VinFast launches electric SUVs VF6 & VF7 in India – Check prices

Vietnam’s largest carmaker VinFast Auto Ltd on Saturday launched its first electric vehicles in India. As VinFast takes on Tesla Inc., Tata Motors Ltd. and others in the world’s third-largest auto market, it rolled out VF6, a compact SUV, on Saturday.

VF6’s cheapest model will be priced from ₹16 lakh.

VinFast’s India debut comes just weeks after Tesla launched its electric cars in the country.

Hai Phong-based VinFast said it will also launch the VF7 mid-sized SUV

starting from about ₹20 lakh in India.

The automaker opened its first showroom in India in July and plans to expand to 35 dealerships across 27 cities by December 2025.

According to the Vietnam’s company, the pricing is introductory and limited to the first 1,500 cars it sells, or until November 30, whichever comes first.

When compared with Tesla’s Model Y and BYD’s ATTO 3 SUV at about ₹25 lakh, VinFast’s EVs have been priced at competitive rates.

VinFast Asia Chief Executive Officer Pham Sanh Chau said that the company has chosen to introduce models in the mid to slightly premium segments in India. That strategy puts it in direct competition with homegrown players like Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd. as well as Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, reported Bloomberg News.

To lure customers, the company is offering three years of free charging, through its Vingroup-owned charging arm V-Green.

V-Green, which is set to launch in India with a plan to build 15,000 chargers in a year across the country, has finalized arrangements with banks to finance its franchises, Chau said.

The automaker started operations at Thoothukudi plant, its first outside Vietnam, in Tamil Nadu in July at an initial capacity of 50,000 vehicles per year. It aims to increase production to an annual capacity of 150,000 within a year and double it in the next three years.

In 2024, the company delivered 97,399 EVs globally. It plans to double that this year.