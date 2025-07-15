Subscribe

VinFast India commences pre-bookings for the VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs

  • VinFast India opens pre-bookings for VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs ahead of their August 2025 launch. Customers can reserve online with a 21,000 refundable token.

Ryan Paul Massey
Published15 Jul 2025, 06:25 PM IST
Pre-bookings of the VinFast VF6 and VF7 have commenced across India from July 15.
VinFast India has officially begun accepting pre-bookings for its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs, ahead of their expected market debut in August 2025. Customers interested in booking either model can do so via the company’s official website, vinfastauto.in, by paying a fully refundable token amount of 21,000.

VinFast’s entry adds momentum to India’s growing EV segment, especially in the mid-size and premium electric SUV categories. Some of the specifications of these upcoming SUVs are known, while the complete details and pricing are yet to be announced. Here's what we know about the upcoming VF6 and VF7 SUVs:

VinFast VF6 and VF7: Specifications

The VinFast VF6 is available in two variants, namely Eco and Plus. The Eco version produces 178 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The WLTP-certified driving range is claimed to be up to 399 km with the 59.6 kWh battery pack. The Plus variant delivers a higher output of 204 bhp and 310 Nm, with a slightly lower range of 381 km while using the same battery capacity.

The larger VF7 features a 75.3 kWh battery. In its Eco trim, it generates 204 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, with an estimated range of 450 km. The Plus variant of the VF7 comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, producing 354 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Despite its higher performance, the range stands at approximately 431 km.

(Also read: VinFast VF7 First Drive Impressions: Can this XEV 9e rival disrupt the segment?)

VinFast VF6 and VF7: Dealer and service network

VinFast has partnered with 13 dealer groups to establish 32 dealerships across 27 Indian cities. The first phase of dealership openings will focus on major metropolitan areas and emerging EV hubs such as Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. It will also include places like Calicut, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Cochin, Bhubaneswar, Trivandrum, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Surat, Shimla, Agra, Jhansi, Gwalior, Vapi, Vadodara, and Goa.

To support its growing footprint, VinFast is collaborating with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to set up a comprehensive charging and after-sales service ecosystem. With these alliances, the carmaker aims to deliver real-time charging station access, AI-powered diagnostics and unified digital platforms to support VinFast’s rapidly expanding customer base.

(Also read: VinFast enters fast lane ahead of India entry, from aftersales service collabs to hiring for plant)

VinFast VF6 and VF7: Focus on battery recycling

In a move towards sustainable mobility, VinFast has partnered with BatX Energies, an Indian clean-tech company specialising in battery recycling, recovery of rare metals, and repurposing end-of-life batteries. 

VinFast VF6 and VF7: Production and rivals

Both the VF6 and VF7 will be locally assembled at VinFast’s upcoming facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The VF6 is positioned as the brand’s mass-market offering, aimed at competitors like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, and Mahindra BE 6. The larger and more premium VF7 will take on rivals such as the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.

