VinFast likely to skip Bharat Mobility Expo

New Delhi: Vietnamese carmaker VinFast, which is drawing up plans to launch operations in India in 2024, will not participate in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo, in a change of plans possibly involving challenges in making its entire product showcase available for the Expo in time, two sources privy to the development told Mint on condition of anonymity.

The pure electric automaker, which had taken up 10,000 square meters of space at the Bharat Mandapam for the maiden edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo which begins on 1 February, and was set to exhibit 6 cars and 5 electric scooters at the Expo, is now exploring alternative ways to introduce the brand to customers and industry stakeholders, one of the sources cited above said.

The carmaker, which is part of Vietnam’s largest privately-owned conglomerate Vingroup, has recently signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a factory in the state, and will soon break ground at the site in Thoothukudi to initiate constructing its CKD (completely knocked-down assembly) facility, as well as a battery manufacturing plant. The brand was touted to be a major draw at the Bharat Mobility Expo, which is expected to attract over 150,000 visitors to the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, as customers and industry participants keenly wait for the entry of the major OEM (original equipment manufacturer) with aggressive plans and investments to tap the rapidly growing market for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the country.

Twenty-eight OEMs and over 600 auto components suppliers are expected to take part in the global expo, with the government planning to extend the show to multiple venues in Greater Noida and Dwarka, in addition to Pragati Maidan, over the next couple of years.

“We expect the show to become one of the top 10, if not the top 5, largest mobility shows world over," Amardeep Singh Bhatia, additional secretary, commerce ministry, told Mint.

VinFast, which offers battery electric SUVs spanning the A to E segments (entry-level, compact SUV to ultra-luxury SUV) in Vietnam, will likely eye a price point in the vicinity of ₹18-20 lakh for its first import into India, one of the persons mentioned above said, adding, however, that import duty structures on fully built-up cars in India could tip that pricing higher. Imported vehicles priced below $40,000 face an import duty of 70%, while vehicles above that price point face an import tax of 100%.

While VinFast operates a mix of self-operated experience centres, direct sales and showrooms, and dealer-run showrooms in Vietnam and the US, it is looking to approach the Indian market in a phased manner, appointing dealers in large tier-1 cities first, and then branching out to towns and cities in the interiors.

VinFast is also actively establishing its leadership team in India, and is hiring in large numbers to support its operations out of Gurugram in the National Capital Region.

India is one of the seven international market clusters in Asia, Africa, Latin America and European countries apart from the three countries it is currently present in that VinFast is looking to enter, expanding its global footprint in regions it expects “high demand for EVs", the company said in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

