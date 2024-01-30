VinFast likely to skip Bharat Mobility Expo
New Delhi: Vietnamese carmaker VinFast, which is drawing up plans to launch operations in India in 2024, will not participate in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo, in a change of plans possibly involving challenges in making its entire product showcase available for the Expo in time, two sources privy to the development told Mint on condition of anonymity.