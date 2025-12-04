VinFast Limo Green to be the next big electric car in India. Top 5 facts to know

VinFast has confirmed its plans to launch the next big electric car in India. The third electric car from the Vietnamese electric car manufacturer in the country, VinFast Limo Green will come as an electric seven-seater. The auto OEM has stated that it intends to launch the electric MPV in India in February 2026. Upon launch it will challenge the Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMax 7. At the same time, the EV may challenge the Toyota Innova Crysta as well.

Advertisement

VinFast Limo Green will be the auto manufacturer's third electric car in India, after the VF 6 and VF 7. The carmaker will produce the Limo Green locally in the country to achieve competitive pricing.

Before the VinFast Limo Green is launched in India, here are the top five facts of the electric MPV.

VinFast Limo Green: Design The VinFast Limo Green comes with the automaker's signature V-shaped design motifs blended with the traditional MPV styling. Also, it gets slab sided body panels. There will be stylish wheels with aero covers meant for enhancing aerodynamic efficiency.

VinFast Limo Green: Dimensions The automaker has already patented the design of the VinFast Limo Green in the Indian market earlier this year. The Limo Green that is already on sale in the Vietnamese market, measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,872 mm in width and 1,728 mm in height. Also, it has a 2,840 mm wheelbase. Expect the India-spec VinFast Limo Green to come with similar dimension figures.

Advertisement

VinFast Limo Green: Features The interior of the VinFast Limo Green gets a minimalistic appearance. The cabin gets a 2+3+2 seating layout, allowing seven occupants in three rows. Key features inside the cabin include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a four speaker audio system, single-zone AC and multiple USB charging ports.

VinFast Limo Green: Safety The VinFast Limo Green will come packed with host of safety features. The Indian market-spec VinFast Limo Green electric MPV is expected to get safety features like four airbags, ABS and an electronic parking brake. It is not clear if ADAS will be a part of the package or not.

VinFast Limo Green: Powertrain VinFast has not revealed the details of the India-bound model's powertrain and specifications. However, the Vietnam market-spec Limo Green is powered by a 60.13 kWh battery pack, which promises an NEDC range of 450 km on a single charge. The battery pack is paired with an electric motor fitted to the front axle, which churns out 198 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. The battery pack is compatible with 11 kW AC and 80 kW DC fast-charging. It takes 30 minutes to be topped up from 10% to 70%, using a fast charger.