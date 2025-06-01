VinFast plans major product offensive for India, to launch VF6 and VF7 this year. Bookings to begin…1 min read . Updated: 01 Jun 2025, 04:23 PM IST
VinFast is aiming to launch VF6 and VF7 EVs in India this year.
Vietnam-based car manufacturer and major EV player VinFast is gearing up to launch a major product offensive in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The automaker has confirmed it will launch the VF6 and VF7 soon. They will be followed by the VF3, which is slated to launch in 2026. In a nutshell, VinFast is preparing to launch a three-SUV lineup in India and is taking a top-down approach. The VF7 and VF6 will lead the lineup, and the VF3 will join these two later.
VinFast’s current global line-up includes models like the VF3, VF5, VF6, VF7, VF8 and VF9. The latter two are full-sized SUVs, which are currently not being brought to India, considering their high price. Interestingly, the VF9 has a 123 kWh battery size, which is bigger than any electric car currently on sale in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
The carmaker has revealed that its India operations will commence from next month, when it will start accepting bookings for the VF6 and VF7 from June 2025. Here is a quick look at the VinFast VF6 and VF7 that are slated to launch later this year.
VinFast VF6
VinFast VF6 was showcased in the country at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, earlier this year, as one of the introductory products from the brand in India. It is available in two variants globally, which are Eco and Plus. The VF6 Eco gets a 59.6 kWh battery pack that promises 250 Nm of maximum torque and a range of up to 410 kilometres on a full charge. The Plus trim offers up to 379 kilometres of range on a single charge and 310 Nm of maximum torque. Speaking of the features, it gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system on a driver-oriented dashboard, heated and ventilated front seats, a heads-up display and rear AC vents among others. Upon launch, it would challenge the Tata Curvv EV.
VinFast VF7
The VinFast VF7 is another car showcased by the Vietnamese EV manufacturer at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 alongside its other siblings. This premium electric SUV comes with a 75.3 kWh battery pack. The top-spec trim of the EV is capable of churning out 500 Nm of maximum torque. Power is channelled to all four wheels. There is a single motor variant that offers up to 450 kilometres of range on a full charge, while the latter with dual motor claims 431 kilometres of range on a single charge. It gets a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, a panoramic glass roof, and a wireless phone charger among other features.