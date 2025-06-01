Vietnam-based car manufacturer and major EV player VinFast is gearing up to launch a major product offensive in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The automaker has confirmed it will launch the VF6 and VF7 soon. They will be followed by the VF3, which is slated to launch in 2026. In a nutshell, VinFast is preparing to launch a three-SUV lineup in India and is taking a top-down approach. The VF7 and VF6 will lead the lineup, and the VF3 will join these two later.

VinFast’s current global line-up includes models like the VF3, VF5, VF6, VF7, VF8 and VF9. The latter two are full-sized SUVs, which are currently not being brought to India, considering their high price. Interestingly, the VF9 has a 123 kWh battery size, which is bigger than any electric car currently on sale in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

The carmaker has revealed that its India operations will commence from next month, when it will start accepting bookings for the VF6 and VF7 from June 2025. Here is a quick look at the VinFast VF6 and VF7 that are slated to launch later this year.