VinFast takes on TVS, Bajaj and Ather as electric scooter launch plans advance in India

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast is moving closer to launching its electric scooters in India after signing letters of intent (LoIs) with more than 50 dealer partners. The network is scheduled to expand to 34 cities in 15 states and Union Territories, a move that would take the company's EV business to the next level after it started operations in India in 2025. The company has yet to reveal an official launch date, scooter models or prices.

The new dealerships will handle VinFast's upcoming launch in India's electric two-wheeler segment, where industry players are already selling scooters across various price segments. It is also in the process of developing charging infrastructure and after-sales services for customers, the company said. The expansion will also enable VinFast to expand its EV business beyond passenger cars, as adoption of electric two-wheelers is on the rise in India.

VinFast Electric Scooter network to cover 34 cities VinFast will have its network of two-wheeler dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha. These markets were chosen due to the size of the two-wheeler market and the potential for electrification.

The LoIs were signed during a visit to VinFast's manufacturing facility in Hai Phong, Vietnam, by potential Indian dealers, according to a VinFast press release. The partners were first introduced to the company's manufacturing processes and electric two-wheeler business prior to the formalisation of the agreements between the two parties.

CEO of VinFast India E-Scooters, Anurag Saxena, stated that the company is also developing charging stations and customer service. As the brand enters a new vehicle segment in India, the services will be key to giving customers confidence.

VinFast Viper, Rasad scooters could be among initial models VinFast has yet to announce the types of electric scooters it will sell in India. However, the Viper and Rasad could be potential, following their patent filings in India in June and August 2026, respectively. The company has also applied for the patent of the Klara S electric scooter in India in 2024.

The Rasad looks like an all-new model, which is not yet manufactured in VinFast's other markets. A few rumours have suggested a 7.1 kW electric motor and a top speed of approximately 100 kmph, which the company has not confirmed, according to Rushlane.

VinFast may consider entering the economy, mid-range and premium scooter market in the future. It has several competitors in India, including the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Hero Vida, Ather Rizta, Ather 450, and TVS Orbiter.

VinFast looks to build on its Vietnam EV business VinFast already has a strong foothold in Vietnam as a leading electric two-wheeler producer. It plans to expand its Indian presence, where it already has domestic competitors, amid rising demand for electric mobility.

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