VinFast is preparing to enter India's electric two-wheeler market with three new electric scooters in 2027. The Vietnamese manufacturer will launch India-specific models of its Evo, Kyo and Kinet scooters, which will be modified in terms of design, chassis and performance to suit local riding conditions. The three models will be built in-house, but names and specifications have yet to be disclosed.

The new scooters will cater to a variety of Indian market segments, including those with budget constraints and those seeking higher-performance electric scooters. According to information shared by VinFast, the India-spec models will receive changes such as increased ground clearance and larger underseat storage. The battery capacity and motor power may also differ from those on the market in Vietnam.

What to expect According to Autocar India, the Evo-derived model is expected to be the entry-level offering in VinFast's upcoming electric scooter range. The Evo in Vietnam features a 1.5 kWh LFP battery and an optional removable 1.5 kWh battery. It operates on a motor with a maximum power of 2.45 kW, mounted on the hub and a maximum speed of 70 kph.

The Vietnamese version is touted as capable of achieving a range of 165 km with both batteries. It also features a front disc brake, 12-inch wheels, an LCD instrument display and 12 litres of under-seat storage. The Evo is priced from VND 18.8 million (approximately ₹68,300) in Vietnam.

Kyo-based model to offer more features The Kyo-derived scooter is expected to sit above the Evo-based model. The Vietnamese version has the same 3-kWh battery pack and a more efficient 3-kW hub motor. It has a reported range of 160 km.

The Kyo also receives 14-inch wheels, TFT, keyless and hill hold assist. It has an under-seat storage capacity of 21 litres. It costs VND 30 million ( ₹1.09 lakh) in Vietnam.

Kinet-based scooter to focus on performance The Kinet-derived model is likely to be the sportiest offering in the upcoming range. It is powered by a 5.2kW hub motor with a top speed of 90 km/h. It is said to have a range of 145 km on a combined 3 kWh battery.

The Vietnamese version is also equipped with 14-inch wheels, a TFT display and 22 litres of underseat storage. It costs VND 40 million ( ₹1.45 lakh).

VinFast electric scooters to rival TVS, Ather and Bajaj VinFast has yet to provide clarity on the India-specific requirements, pricing and exact launch dates for the three scooters. The company is also mulling over changing their names for the Indian market.