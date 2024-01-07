VinFast unveils $2 billion investment for integrated electric-vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu
Vietnamese electric vehicle giant VinFast Auto Ltd Sunday unveiled plans to establish an integrated electric vehicle facility in Tamil Nadu. The automaker, eyeing to break into the world’s third-largest automobile market, confirmed its commitment to invest $2 billion in the state.