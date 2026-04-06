VinFast VF 6 in mind? How much EMI buyers need to pay every month?

VinFast, the Vietnamese electric car giant, entered the Indian market less than a year ago, and within a short span, the electric car manufacturer has grabbed a lot of attention. Currently, VinFast sells two electric SUVs in India: VinFast VF 6 and VinFast VF 7. The VF 6 is the most affordable product from the brand. The VinFast VF 6 has grabbed a lot of eyeballs within a short span of time with its overall package, including design, features, powertrain and performance.

The VinFast VF 6 is available in three different trim choices in India, which are: Earth, Wind and Wind Infinity. These come priced between ₹17.29 lakh and ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The all-electric compact SUV comes positioned as a tech-forward five-seater designed by Italy's Torino Design, competing with electric SUVs like the MG ZS EV and Tata Curvv EV in India.

If you are planning to buy the VinFast VF 6 and are wondering about the monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

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VinFast VF 6: How much EMI to pay per month? To calculate the monthly EMI for the VinFast VF 6, we have considered the top-end pricing of the electric SUV, which is ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom), for the Wind Infinity trim. The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

VinFast VF 6: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest VinFast VF 6 Wind Infinity ₹ 19,19,000 ₹ 19,19,000 9.5% 24 months ₹ 88,110 ₹ 195,638 36 months ₹ 61,471 ₹ 293,964 48 months ₹ 48,211 ₹ 395,142 60 months ₹ 40,303 ₹ 499,154

According to this calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment period, the monthly EMI will be ₹88,110, which will come down to ₹61,471 in the case of a 36-month repayment tenure, ₹48,211 for a 48-month repayment tenure, and ₹40,303 for a 60-month repayment tenure.

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