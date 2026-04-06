VinFast VF 6 in mind? How much EMI buyers need to pay every month?

VinFast, the Vietnamese electric car giant, entered the Indian market less than a year ago, and within a short span, the electric car manufacturer has grabbed a lot of attention. Currently, VinFast sells two electric SUVs in India: VinFast VF 6 and VinFast VF 7. The VF 6 is the most affordable product from the brand. The VinFast VF 6 has grabbed a lot of eyeballs within a short span of time with its overall package, including design, features, powertrain and performance.
₹ 24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
₹ 21.9 - 31.25 Lakhs
₹ 21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
₹ 26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
The VinFast VF 6 is available in three different trim choices in India, which are: Earth, Wind and Wind Infinity. These come priced between ₹17.29 lakh and ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The all-electric compact SUV comes positioned as a tech-forward five-seater designed by Italy's Torino Design, competing with electric SUVs like the MG ZS EV and Tata Curvv EV in India.
If you are planning to buy the VinFast VF 6 and are wondering about the monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.
To calculate the monthly EMI for the VinFast VF 6, we have considered the top-end pricing of the electric SUV, which is ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom), for the Wind Infinity trim. The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.
|VinFast VF 6: Monthly EMI calculation
|Model & variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Loan (100% ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Total interest
|VinFast VF 6 Wind Infinity
|₹19,19,000
|₹19,19,000
|9.5%
|24 months
|₹88,110
|₹195,638
|36 months
|₹61,471
|₹293,964
|48 months
|₹48,211
|₹395,142
|60 months
|₹40,303
|₹499,154
According to this calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment period, the monthly EMI will be ₹88,110, which will come down to ₹61,471 in the case of a 36-month repayment tenure, ₹48,211 for a 48-month repayment tenure, and ₹40,303 for a 60-month repayment tenure.