VinFast VF MPV 7, a seven-seater electric MPV, gets ₹4.1 lakh price cut

VinFast has slashed the ex-showroom price of its 7-seater electric MPV, VF MPV 7, from ₹24.49 lakh to ₹20.39 lakh in India. As per the updated pricing, the electric MPV is now available at a more affordable price for those considering a 3-row electric vehicle, as per the company's official website in India, effective from November 4, 2026.

The price reduction comes around six months after the VF MPV 7's launch in India in April 2026. The move comes amid modest sales of the electric MPV compared with VinFast's other models. Despite the revision, the company has not modified the vehicle's battery pack, motor, claimed driving range, or equipment.

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VinFast VF MPV 7: New price compared with rivals With the latest revision, the VF MPV 7 is now priced closer to the Kia Carens Clavis EV and Mahindra XUV 9S. It's also much more affordable than the BYD eMax 7.

According to the price information available for these models, here is how they compare:

Electric MPV Ex-showroom price VinFast VF MPV 7 ₹ 20.39 lakh Kia Carens Clavis EV ₹ 18.04-25 lakh Mahindra XEV 9S ₹ 20.65-30.15 lakh MG Hector Tomahawk EV ₹ 20.25-24.25 lakh BYD eMax 7 ₹ 27.90-29.90 lakh

VinFast is also offering a special festive offer of ₹40,780, with terms and conditions applying. This is an additional offer and is not included in the revised ex-showroom price.

VinFast VF MPV 7: Battery, range and performance Mechanically, the VF MPV 7 continues with a 60.13 kWh battery pack, the same size as the one from the previous-generation MPV, alongside a front-mounted electric motor that previously produced 204 horsepower and 280 Nm of torque. The electric MPV is said to have an ARAI mileage of 517 km on a single charge.

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It can charge up to 80 kW; it is said to take about 30 minutes to reach 10-70% and is compatible with DC fast chargers. The car has a top speed of 140 km/h and a 0-100 km/h time of less than nine seconds.

Features, seating and warranty The VF MPV 7 features seating for 2+3+2 passengers, with a wheelbase of 2,840 mm and a length of 4,740 mm. It has a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, rear AC controls and 19-inch alloy wheels. Boot capacity is 126 litres with all three rows fitted and 1,240 litres when the rear seats are folded flat.

VinFast provides a seven-year warranty for the vehicle and a 10-year warranty for the battery, in addition to an ownership programme that includes free battery maintenance for three years. It has also promoted free charging for the years until March 2029 via its V-Green network, subject to programme conditions.

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The lower cost may make the VF MPV 7 more attractive to individuals. However, third-row comfort, luggage space, charging infrastructure and after-sales support will remain important considerations for prospective customers.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.