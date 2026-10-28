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VinFast VF5 facelift India launch: New design, interior updates and expected price

VinFast has filed a design patent in India for the VF5 facelift, revealing revised headlights, connected LED tail-lamps and updated bumpers ahead of its potential launch. The electric SUV is expected to feature a larger touchscreen, a redesigned steering wheel and leatherette upholstery.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published28 Oct 2026, 03:37 PM IST
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VinFast has filed a design patent in India for the VF5 facelift.
VinFast has filed a design patent in India for the VF5 facelift.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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VinFast has filed a design patent in India for the facelifted VF5 electric SUV, offering a glimpse of the updated model that could join the Vietnamese automaker’s Indian lineup. The patent images show new headlights, new bumpers, and LED tail lamps, and test vehicles seen in the field abroad suggest interior modifications. While the filing indicates interest in the Indian market, VinFast has yet to announce a launch date or India-specific specs.

According to CarToq, the new version of the VF5 is likely to be the entry-level electric SUV in the Indian market and be geared towards those seeking a compact vehicle. The facelift may incorporate a larger touchscreen, a redesigned centre console, and a variety of batteries, based on details from foreign test vehicles and specifications for the current model sold abroad. The expected India launch timeline and pricing remain unannounced as of October 28, 2026.

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VinFast VF5 Facelift: Exterior design changes

According to CarBike360, the design patent images show slimmer headlights positioned lower on the front bumper. The black cladding under the lights has been overhauled; the bonnet is indeed more angular and taller. The side profile is essentially the same, but could be updated with new 16-inch alloy wheels, as seen in earlier spy images from Vietnam.

The rear lights have been redesigned with chunkier, connected LED tail lamps; the reverse lights and turn indicators are now integrated into the tail lamps. The VINFAST lettering is placed across the tailgate, while the rear bumper takes on a new look.

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VinFast VF5 Facelift: Interior and features

Spy shots of test vehicles indicate more extensive cabin updates. These features include a larger, freestanding infotainment touchscreen, a swept-back steering wheel with a flat top and bottom, and a new centre console featuring a rotary knob fordrive selection and two cup holders. The test vehicle featured an all-black cabin with leatherette upholstery, replacing the fabric seats offered on the existing model in some markets.

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VinFast VF5 Facelift: Battery, range and expected price

The India-spec powertrain remains unknown. The present VF5 has a 29.6 kWh battery pack and a front-mounted electric motor with 90 hp and 135 Nm of torque. The NEDC range is said to be 268 km. In some international markets, the 37.23 kWh battery pack option is also available, offering 136 hp, 135 Nm of torque, and a claimed NEDC range of 326 km.

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The facelift is expected to cost anywhere between 12 lakh and 16 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, according to CarLelo. It will compete with the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV, and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV when launched in this segment. VinFast has yet to confirm the price, battery options or launch schedule for India.

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About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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