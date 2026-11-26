VinFast’s upcoming VF5 facelift has been spotted testing on Indian roads again, with the latest spy shots revealing the right-hand-drive cabin ahead of its expected India launch. The concealed electric SUV sported Tamil Nadu trade registration plates, providing a close-up view of its new dashboard, touchscreen display and in-cabin amenities. Heavily camouflaged test mules of the car were first caught on Indian roads in mid-August 2026. The new appearance comes after the upgraded version debuted overseas earlier this month, RushLane reported.

The updated VF5 is expected to strengthen VinFast’s entry-level electric vehicle portfolio in India. It will be competing with Tata's Nexon EV in the sub-4-metre SUV segment. The design and powertrain details of the overseas version are already out, but not much else is known about the India-specific features, pricing or launch date of the car.

VinFast VF5 facelift: India-spec interior revealed According to spy images shared by Prashanth Fernando, the test vehicle features a dashboard with a horizontal design and slim air-conditioning vents. There's no separate instrument console behind the steering wheel; instead, a single, centrally mounted touchscreen panel controls all driving information.

The cabin is also to be fitted with a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, with the drive selector behind. This setup frees up space in the centre console for storage, cupholders and an armrest. Other visible features include dark upholstery with patterned stitching, built-in front headrests, and manually adjustable seats.

There were also laptops, diagnostic gear, and other wiring and recording gear observed on the test vehicle. The rear dashboard is equipped with blue weights, which seem to be testing ballast, indicating that this is an instrumented development vehicle.

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Updated exterior retains compact SUV proportions The facelifted VF5 features an upright front stance, low-mounted headlamps, vertical bumper elements and a broad lower air intake despite being camouflaged. Its rear has a roof spoiler, an integrated brake light, a shark-fin antenna, a rear wiper and a black bumper with horizontal reflectors.

The overseas version is 3,987 mm long and 1,772 mm wide, which falls under the Indian sub-4 metre vehicle category. It also has a 2,513 mm wheelbase and a maximum ground clearance of up to 178 mm – depending on the wheel configuration used.

VinFast VF5 facelift: Battery, range and features The overseas facelifted VF5 featured two trims: NP Green and NP Premium, with battery capacities of 37.23 kWh and 43 kWh, respectively. Both variants are powered by a front-mounted electric motor producing 72 kW (approximately 96.5 bhp) of power and 180 Nm of torque.

The NP Green can be charged via 6.6 kW AC charging or up to 60 kW DC fast charging. As per overseas specifications, the NP Green offers an NEDC range of more than 320 km, while the NP Premium offers more than 370 km. These figures are for overseas markets and may differ from the India-spec model.

Equipment includes a 10-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and an electronic parking brake with auto hold. The Premium car also comes with a six-airbag system, wireless charging, cruise control, tyre-pressure monitoring and a surround-view camera.