VinFast VF6, VF7 electric SUVs debut in India with local assembly: 5 Things to know

After months of anticipation, Vietnamese automaker VinFast has officially entered the Indian market with the launch of its two electric SUVs — the VF6 and the VF7. The company is positioning the models in different market segments, with local assembly planned in Tamil Nadu. Here are five key points to know:

1. Pricing and bookings

The VF6 has been introduced at ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom), while the larger VF7 is priced at ₹20.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are open for a refundable token amount of ₹21,000, with deliveries expected to begin later this year. Both models come with complimentary charging and maintenance until 2028, along with a panoramic sunroof at no extra cost.

2. Warranty coverage

VinFast is offering a 7-year or 2,00,000 km warranty on the VF6 and a longer 10-year or 2,00,000 km warranty on the VF7, putting emphasis on long-term ownership assurance.

3. Variants and performance

The VF6 comes in three trims — Earth, Wind, and Wind Infinity — offering up to 468 km range (ARAI). The VF7, available in Earth, Wind, and Sky trims, provides multiple battery packs with ranges between 438 km and 532 km. The VF7 Sky is the range-topping dual-motor AWD variant with 348.6 bhp, 500 Nm, and a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds.

4. Features and technology

Both SUVs are equipped with vegan leather upholstery, piano-style gear selectors, acoustic windshields, and 90-watt Type-C fast charging. They also feature a 12.9-inch infotainment display, eight-way power adjustable seats, driver distraction warning, and modes such as Pet Mode and Camp Mode, supported by a built-in virtual assistant.

5. Local production and network expansion

Assembly will take place at VinFast’s upcoming plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, with exports planned for South Asian markets. To support its rollout, the company has partnered with 13 dealer groups to establish 32 outlets across 27 cities, focusing initially on Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and other major EV hubs. Strategic tie-ups with firms such as RoadGrid, myTVS, Global Assure, and BatX Energies will provide charging access, diagnostics, and battery recycling solutions.