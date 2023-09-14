VinFast’s Rise and Fall Burns Investors in Familiar SPAC Pattern

A crash in the shares of electric-car startup VinFast Auto is serving as a warning: One of Wall Street’s hottest financial trends in recent years often ends with everyday investors getting burned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vietnamese firm last month became one of the latest startups to go public by merging with a shell company, an alternative route to the stock market that became popular during the pandemic. The eye-popping swings in its shares that followed mirror the volatility that has been common among startups that went public the same way and reflect the quirks of how such deals often work.

For some, the big stock moves are reminiscent of another pandemic phenomenon that resulted in many individual investors losing money: the trading frenzy that turned struggling companies such as GameStop into meme stocks.

“This is equally as comical as GameStop," said Matt Simpson, managing partner at Wealthspring Capital and a SPAC investor. “It was completely divorced from reality."

At their peak, VinFast’s shares briefly valued the six-year-old business at $190 billion. That is twice the combined value of Ford and General Motors, despite the company just starting to increase production. Its shares have tumbled nearly 80% from that high in the past 11 trading days.

Unlike with traditional initial public offerings, SPAC deals let companies make lofty business projections and draw in individual investors before mergers are completed. Anyone can buy shares of the shell firm before it combines with the target company, making the deals more accessible than IPOs, which are typically limited to professional investors before listings are complete.

That openness has backfired on many traders. Shares of the roughly 400 companies that went public through SPACs since 2020 have fallen more than 55% on average, according to SPAC Research. Many have filed for bankruptcy or been taken private at much lower valuations.

The pace of SPAC creations and deal announcements has since declined, reflecting a weakening market for newly public startups as higher interest rates give investors safer ways to earn returns.

Some deals still attract speculative investors. A small amount of buying dramatically stoked VinFast's stock price after the company completed its merger. That is because only a tiny portion of its shares were available for trading, since Pham Nhat Vuong, chairman of VinFast's parent company, controls more than 99% of the company's stock.

Further reducing the shares: SPAC investors can pull their money out before the transactions close—and often do if share prices are low. That was the case with most of the investors in the shell firm that combined with VinFast.

“It became such as a silly game of musical chairs" with small investors flipping shares to one another at higher prices, said Julian Klymochko, who manages a SPAC-focused fund at Accelerate Financial Technologies. “You don’t want to be the one holding the bag when the music stops."

VinFast shares are still above their $10 starting price, closing at $17.21 on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $40 billion. A VinFast spokesman said the company is confident in its ability to raise money and thinks the market will value it appropriately over time.

Other SPAC deals have experienced a rise-and-fall on a scale similar to VinFast’s. Electric-car startup Lucid Group was valued at more than $20 billion when it closed its deal in 2021. Its stock has since slid some 90% from its peak to about $6 after the company struggled to increase production.

The shell firm seeking to combine with the parent company of Donald Trump’s Truth Social briefly shot from $10 to $175 two years ago. Shares of Digital World Acquisition have since retreated to $16 as the merger was repeatedly delayed amid federal investigations. The company has yet to complete its deal.

Not all investors lose with SPAC deals, of course. With VinFast, Simpson of Wealthspring made money by buying warrants that gave him the right to purchase shares at a fixed price when they were cheap, then selling them after their value rose with the stock price.

His gains show how SPAC deals often enrich professional traders and company insiders who buy low and sell high at the expense of individual investors.

“It’s a risky market if you’re not familiar with it," Simpson said.

