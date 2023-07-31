Viral video: Driverless four wheeler spotted testing in Bengaluru

Viral video: Driverless four wheeler spotted testing in Bengaluru2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 02:23 PM IST
- The video ends with the car continuing its journey behind a scooter, leaving viewers amazed.
Social media users are startled by a video of a futuristic car freely navigating the streets of Bengaluru. The driverless car reportedly was seen moving autonomously without any human assistance, capturing the attention of onlookers.
Social media users are startled by a video of a futuristic car freely navigating the streets of Bengaluru. The driverless car reportedly was seen moving autonomously without any human assistance, capturing the attention of onlookers.
The footage, taken by a spectator (unknown) while driving their own four-wheeler, showed the driverless vehicle smoothly passing other cars on the road. The video ended with the car continuing its journey behind a scooter, leaving viewers amazed.
The footage, taken by a spectator (unknown) while driving their own four-wheeler, showed the driverless vehicle smoothly passing other cars on the road. The video ended with the car continuing its journey behind a scooter, leaving viewers amazed.
The video quickly went viral on Twitter, amassing over fourteen thousand views. Some users referred to the vehicle as the "Indian cyber truck," while others were intrigued by its capabilities and operating premise. One user expressed excitement, saying, "Building the future of Indian transport is fantastic."
The video quickly went viral on Twitter, amassing over fourteen thousand views. Some users referred to the vehicle as the "Indian cyber truck," while others were intrigued by its capabilities and operating premise. One user expressed excitement, saying, "Building the future of Indian transport is fantastic."
Earlier this year in June, Marque angel investors-backed self-driving startup Minus Zero unveiled India’s first autonomous vehicle based on a camera-sensor suite. Named zPod, the vehicle comes with the ability to scale up to Level 5 autonomy capabilities and can drive itself in all environmental and geographical constraints.
Earlier this year in June, Marque angel investors-backed self-driving startup Minus Zero unveiled India’s first autonomous vehicle based on a camera-sensor suite. Named zPod, the vehicle comes with the ability to scale up to Level 5 autonomy capabilities and can drive itself in all environmental and geographical constraints.
Co-founded in 2021 by Reehal and Gursimran Kalra, the Bangalore-based tech platform plans to produce fully-autonomous vehicles on the lines of the ones by global tech giants such as Tesla and Google. As per a PTI report, the startup also plans to leverage AI to resolve issues confronted by tech firms trying to produce autonomous vehicles suitable to the Indian roads.
Co-founded in 2021 by Reehal and Gursimran Kalra, the Bangalore-based tech platform plans to produce fully-autonomous vehicles on the lines of the ones by global tech giants such as Tesla and Google. As per a PTI report, the startup also plans to leverage AI to resolve issues confronted by tech firms trying to produce autonomous vehicles suitable to the Indian roads.
During the launch, the platform also floated a whitepaper on "Nature-Inspired AI" (NIA), claiming it as a novel approach to building generalized autonomous agents inspired by physics-aware vision and the predictive decision-making capabilities of a human brain, making it efficient in handling real-world road scenarios.
During the launch, the platform also floated a whitepaper on "Nature-Inspired AI" (NIA), claiming it as a novel approach to building generalized autonomous agents inspired by physics-aware vision and the predictive decision-making capabilities of a human brain, making it efficient in handling real-world road scenarios.
"With true vision autonomy coming to the fore, one can make autonomous vehicles a reality, solving major pain points of the mobility paradigm,"said Reehal, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Minus Zero.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
"With true vision autonomy coming to the fore, one can make autonomous vehicles a reality, solving major pain points of the mobility paradigm,"said Reehal, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Minus Zero.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The company said autonomous vehicles can be used in several use-cases including deploying them for commuting in various campuses including the residential campuses, various institutes and many other areas.
The company said autonomous vehicles can be used in several use-cases including deploying them for commuting in various campuses including the residential campuses, various institutes and many other areas.