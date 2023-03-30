The Internet is full of creative ideas and content that never fails to impress you. One such video content has gone viral on social media that shows a modified auto rickshaw that can transform like a convertible car.

The video was shared by an Instagram user autorikshaw_kerala_. It shows a pink auto rickshaw with the owner demonstrating the retractable roof on it with a push of a button. To give it a more distinct look, the owner has modified the seats of the auto rickshaw in white and pink colours.

The video has left the internet impressed. So far, it has garnered about 75,000 likes on Instagram. While some called it ‘The Rolls Royce of auto’, others termed it ‘Auto Cooper’, ‘A class auto’, ‘The convertible i can afford’, ‘Buggati fails’ and more.

In another Instagram-related news, Meta has opened a waitlist for Indian users for a subscription-based service that verifies profiles using a government ID. The pricing for the subscription has reportedly been revealed.

According to a report by Indian Express, Indian users can subscribe to Meta Verified at Rs. 1,450 per month on mobile and Rs. 1,099 for accessing Facebook and Instagram on the web. The subscription will provide a blue tick to the verified accounts on both platforms, as well as an added layer of security by authenticating each account with a government-approved ID, thereby reducing the risk of impersonating accounts.

In addition, Meta Verified subscription will provide subscribers with more direct and prompt customer support, and increased reach. However, as of now, the service is only applicable to personal profiles of adult individuals and not yet available for businesses or people under the age of 18.