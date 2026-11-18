A viral video circulating on social media shows a Chinese motorcycle helmet that deploys a full-body airbag when a rider falls from a motorcycle. The footage has attracted millions of views and shows an airbag inflating almost instantly to surround the rider and cushion the impact. The video has prompted many comments about the future of motorcycle safety, with some users questioning whether the technology is real or AI-generated.

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The video has been widely shared online, with speculations that the innovation came from Chinese companies Lanxi Yema Motorcycle Fittings Co Ltd and Yanfeng Automotive. However, neither company has officially confirmed that it is developing such a product. The footage also contains several inconsistencies that raise doubts about its authenticity.

Here is what the video shows and what is known about the claims.

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Viral video shows helmet deploying full-body airbag The film opens with a motorcyclist in trouble, falling onto the road. Almost instantaneously, an airbag seems to pop out of the rider's helmet, enveloping the upper body and absorbing the impact. At the end of the demonstration, the airbag deflates, showing the rider's protective gear.

The idea is similar to the airbag systems used in cars, which inflate on impact to reduce the likelihood of injury. However, there is no verified evidence that the helmet shown in the footage is an actual commercial product.

Lanxi Yema and Yanfeng linked to helmet claims The alleged technology has been credited to Lanxi Yema Motorcycle Fittings, a Chinese manufacturer of helmets, and to Yanfeng Automotive, a Zhejiang-based developer of automotive safety equipment.

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According to Lanxi Yema's company information, it has an annual helmet production capacity of 2.5 million units. Yanfeng produces automotive safety equipment such as airbags, seat belts and steering wheels.

However, neither company has publicly announced a collaboration or confirmed that it is developing the helmet shown in the viral video. Its existence is yet to be independently verified.

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Why viral helmet video is suspected to be AI-generated The video footage is subject to some doubt due to several visual elements. The helmet in the video is not Lanxi Yema's, but it has the AGV logo, which is an Italian helmet brand. The rider is wearing a Dainese leather suit, another Italian motorcycle gear brand.

No official product announcement, certification documents, product listing or independent crash-test results have emerged to establish the video's authenticity.

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Social media users have also questioned the video. One user commented that the video may appear to be artificially generated but added that businesses are developing airbag technology for motorcyclists as well.

Motorcycle airbag technology already exists While the specific helmet shown in the video remains unverified, motorcycle airbag technology is not new. There are already jackets and vests on the market with airbags to protect riders in case of an accident.

In 2022, Italian helmet manufacturer AIROH and Swedish automotive safety company Autoliv presented a prototype helmet with built-in airbag technology. The project demonstrated the potential of airbag systems to provide better head and neck protection for motorcyclists.

However, that prototype is separate from the Chinese helmet featured in the viral video. There is no confirmed evidence yet that the full-body airbag helmet seen in the video is an actual product.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.